Now You See Me 3 Just Took A Big Step Forward

In 2013 and 2016, respectively, Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2 both turned out to be surprise massive hits. Bursting with star power, and made for relatively little money compared to most blockbusters, the two movies managed to gross more than $300 million worldwide. Because of this success, some have wondered why it's taken so long for a third movie to start getting on its feet... but now fans don't have to wait any longer.

Lionsgate has announced that they are officially making moves towards making Now You See Me 3 a reality, and have started down that particular road by hiring a writer. Specifically, the studio has contracted Eric Warren Singer to come aboard and pen the script. It's fitting when you consider that the filmmaker was just involved with another years-later sequel: Top Gun: Maverick.

At this point in his career, Eric Warren Singer is probably best known for his Academy Award-nominated screenplay for David O. Russell's American Hustle, and it looks like Now You See Me 3 is going to provide him with some interesting creative opportunities. The press release announcing his hiring says that his take "will capture the fun, magic, and spirit of the original, introducing new characters into the world while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles. With no actors currently attached to the project, the wording makes one wonder if the sequel may be going in more of a spin-off-style direction, focusing on protagonists who aren't played by Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Radcliffe, and Mark Ruffalo.

