Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Is Reuniting With Kevin Hart For First Movie Since The Show Ended

No details have been given in reference to Kaley Cuoco’s Man From Toronto character, but her casting is rather interesting considering that this movie was set to originally set to be a reunion of a different type altogether. Previously, Hart and his Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw co-star Jason Statham were set to collide yet again; but Statham bolted from the project just as production was about to begin. This lead to Harrelson getting the role in a pretty quick example of turnaround.