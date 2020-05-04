The Best A24 Films By Genre

Drama: Moonlight

In its eight years of distributing films, A24 has gotten quite a bit of attention from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and it’s with that history in mind that it should be little surprise what film we see as the best drama thus far put out by the company. This is a category that also includes titles like James Ponsoldt’s The End Of The Tour, Paul Schrader's First Reformed, Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, Lenny Abrahamson’s Room, and Joe Talbot's The Last Black Man in San Francisco, but Barry Jenkins’ Best Picture-winning Moonlight is a true jaw-dropper. Taking us on a journey following the growth of a young man through three distinct phases in his life is a powerful and unforgettable experience.