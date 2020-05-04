Star Wars Bombshell: Thor's Taika Waititi Is Getting His Star Wars Movie, Here's What We Know

Leave a Comment
Previously, in the world of Star Wars, rumors started to swirl that Academy Award winner Taika Waititi was being courted to direct his own story in a galaxy far, far away. While he talked down those rumors in the recent past, his enthusiasm for the gig was undimmed; and now it looks to have paid off. May the Fourth is definitely with Mr. Waititi, as he’s now officially been announced as co-writing and directing a Star Wars film of his own.
The Jojo Rabbit writer/director was confirmed by the command ship itself, Star Wars.com, and he’s got another fellow Oscar nominee along for the ride. Fresh off of her nomination for Best Original Screenplay for 1917, writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns is going to be collaborating with the man himself to make this story take flight.
Of course, we have no concrete details, title, or release date for this new Star Wars story. So while it’s May the Fourth, there's no further information for those who want more details into just what this adventure may entail. Still, this is a pretty exciting announcement for fans of both the franchise, and the artistic voices coming to the table this time out.
This is especially true with Taika Waititi, as his Star Wars credentials are in fighting form. Not only did he play the memorable IG-11 in Season 1 of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, he also directed the astonishing season finale for the freshman Disney streaming series. Now, Disney not only gets to double down on their investment in Waititi yet again, but a surprising new direction for the Star Wars franchise should present itself in this mysterious new project.
Though, funny enough, this comes on the heels of some past remarks that Taika Waititi made when it came to his potential hiring for a Star Wars film:
Now this isn't necessarily a gotcha on the part of Mr. Waititi. In fact, it's probably a good reason to be hiring him into the family in the first place. With an outsider's perspective, and a proven track record with other sacred Disney family gems, like Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi is the perfect person to be putting a fresh coat of paint on the Star Wars saga.
This untitled Star Wars project has no concrete timing to its production and/or release date. But when those details reveal themselves, be it through The Force or a press release, you can read all about it here on CinemaBlend.
