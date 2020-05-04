Star Wars Bombshell: Thor's Taika Waititi Is Getting His Star Wars Movie, Here's What We Know

Previously, in the world of Star Wars, rumors started to swirl that Academy Award winner Taika Waititi was being courted to direct his own story in a galaxy far, far away. While he talked down those rumors in the recent past, his enthusiasm for the gig was undimmed; and now it looks to have paid off. May the Fourth is definitely with Mr. Waititi, as he’s now officially been announced as co-writing and directing a Star Wars film of his own.