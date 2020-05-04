Is Netflix's Extraction Setting Up A Sequel? Here's The Latest From The Russo Brothers

Leave a Comment
Massive spoilers ahead for Netflix's Extraction.
The Russo Brothers are a pair of directors synonymous with their work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After debuting on the scene with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the duo soon took on bigger ensemble projects like Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. They've since gone on to produce a number of films, often starring Marvel actors. Chief among them is the new Netflix hit Extraction, which people have been streaming in mass since its release. Extraction's ending seemingly sets up a sequel, but what do The Russo Brothers think about its conclusion?
Extraction was directed by Sam Hargrave, although Joe Russo was credited as the sole writer and the brothers were producers on the action flick. As such, they were intimately involved in crafting the movie's ending, which was a bit ambiguous. The movie's final shot seemed to indicate that Chris Hemsworth's protagonist Tyler actually survived his apparent death in the movie's final action sequence. And considering the success of the first movie, a sequel seems like a smart idea for everyone involved.
The Russo Brothers recently appeared on our very own ReelBlend Podcast, where they spoke about the movie's ending and possible future of the franchise. Joe Russo addressed that final shot, saying:
We wanted to create a character with enough emotional texture, which is why we love the emotional trauma angle with him. We think it dimensionalized him. So we feel like there are more stories that you could tell with Tyler, as a character. And we think Hemsworth's performance is so fantastic that we would certainly want to see him in more stories. Now it's just a function of, ‘Is there the right story to tell with that character?’ So that last shot is intended to be poetic. Who's to say, if we told a story, whether we would go backwards or forwards with? Is he really dead? Is this an emotional moment for the boy? Is it just meant to convey a sense of hope that he had a guardian angel watching over him, and now he's got a chance at normalcy moving forward? We like the poetry in that shot, and it's ambiguity.
Well, that's certainly intriguing. It looks like Joe Russo has plenty of ideas for where the character of Tyler Rake could go in a future movie. And while he hasn't confirmed any concrete plans to develop an Extraction sequel, it does speak to this possibility. We'll just have to see how Extraction continues to perform on Netflix.
Joe Russo's comments to the ReelBlend hosts are sure to excite the many Netflix subscribers who streamed Extraction during its first weekend on the streaming service. The Chris Hemsworth-led thriller was full of pulse pounding action, as Hemsworth's protagonist Tyler tears through countless foes in hopes of saving Rudhraksh Jaiswal's Ovi.
Extraction's final battle ends with sacrificing himself to ensure that Ovi was able to escape safely. The movie's cyclical storytelling sees him seemingly drowning, mirroring his first scene in the movie. The movie ends with a time jump, with Ovi seen safely living eight months after his terrifying kidnapping. As he dives in his school's swimming pool, he sees the silhouette of a hulking white man resembling Tyler Rake. Its a purposefully ambiguous finale, which seemingly opens up the possibility of a sequel.
Netflix released Extraction, and the response was clear. Tons of subscribers streaming the epic blockbuster during its first weekend, and it looks like Extraction will be Netflix's most popular original movie yet. As such, I wouldn't be surprised if a sequel happened, allowing Joe Russo to use one of his many ideas for the movie's protagonist. Plus, who doesn't want to see Chris Hemsworth kick more ass?
Extraction is currently streaming on Netflix. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.