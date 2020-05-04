Is Netflix's Extraction Setting Up A Sequel? Here's The Latest From The Russo Brothers

We wanted to create a character with enough emotional texture, which is why we love the emotional trauma angle with him. We think it dimensionalized him. So we feel like there are more stories that you could tell with Tyler, as a character. And we think Hemsworth's performance is so fantastic that we would certainly want to see him in more stories. Now it's just a function of, ‘Is there the right story to tell with that character?’ So that last shot is intended to be poetic. Who's to say, if we told a story, whether we would go backwards or forwards with? Is he really dead? Is this an emotional moment for the boy? Is it just meant to convey a sense of hope that he had a guardian angel watching over him, and now he's got a chance at normalcy moving forward? We like the poetry in that shot, and it's ambiguity.