Rick Moranis Popped Up In Rare TV Appearance To Explain What A Lot Of His Characters Have In Common

It's great to see Rick Moranis again, but this won't be our only chance. It's been confirmed that the actor will return for Shrunk, the sequel/reboot of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise that will also star Josh Gad, Perhaps his decision to appear on Prop Culture was part of a warm up, making himself familiar with the movies once again. If nothing else, seeing him again makes me excited for the fact that the movie is on the way. Although, especially now, we have no real idea when we'll see it.