The New Mutants Image Offers First Look At A Character’s Mutant Powers

One should also take note that Cecila Graves is injured in this picture, as her clothes are covered in blood and she’s pressed her other hand against a side wound. Did any of The New Mutants do this to her, or was she hurt by one of the horrors lurking within this facility, like the Smiley Men or the Demon Bear? I’m guessing the latter, but either way, it just goes to show that even if you have a power that makes it easier to protect yourself, that doesn’t make you invincible.