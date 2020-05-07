Emily Blunt And Dwayne Johnson Have Planned Their First Movie Together Post-Jungle Cruise

Of course, when we might see this movie is the big question mark. The Rock's Red Notice will need to finish production once productions are able to start back up again. And Ball and Chain might not be his next project. Although, with Jungle Cruise delayed until the summer of 2021, if timing works out we could get these two movies fairly close together. Especially if that happens, then the success of Jungle Cruise becomes important not only to Disney but to whatever studio picks up Ball and Chain, as the audience will likely be more interested in the second film if the first one is good, and less interested if the opposite happens.