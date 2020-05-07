Deadpool In The MCU? Ryan Reynolds Sees ‘Infinite Possibility’ Either Way

There are certainly more than a few questions that need to be answered regarding how Deadpool could, or should, fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney has previously stated that there are no plans to change Deadpool, so we can expect future Deadpool movies to still be movies for adults, but that has the potential of being a problem for the MCU. How do you make a Deadpool movie that ties into the larger franchise if a large portion of the audience for that franchise isn't supposed to be watching it? If Deadpool movies can't be added to Disney+, then the MCU will have gaps there.