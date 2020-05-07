Deadpool In The MCU? Ryan Reynolds Sees ‘Infinite Possibility’ Either Way

Leave a Comment
When Disney bought Fox, the company brought many of the Marvel properties that the studio didn't already have the rights to back home. All the X-Men returned to the fold along with Deadpool. However, those two segments of the franchise were in very different places. The main X-Men movies already felt like they were winding down to the end before Disney came on board, while Deadpool felt like he was just getting started. But just where will Ryan Reynolds find himself when the next Deadpool movie comes along?
The Deadpool movies are an entirely unique tone when it comes to the superhero genre, and the character's necessary breaking of the fourth wall makes Deadpool seem like an odd fit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So will Ryan Reynolds be joining the MCU or will Deadpool movies be something separate that don't actually tie in to the main franchise? In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Reynolds says that, honestly, he doesn't really care because the possibilities are great either way. According to Reynolds...
I see infinite possibility in either version. If Deadpool were to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I think it would be explosive and amazing and what a sandbox to play in. If Deadpool continued to get to just do his own thing and be his own thing, also just infinite possibility.
The previous Deadpool films were sort of tangentially part of the larger X-Men franchise. None of the characters from the other films ever played major roles in the movies, but cameos did happen and Deadpool would reference parts of the franchise. Of course, he would also reference the fact that he knew they were movies.
We know that Ryan Reynolds has taken meetings at Marvel Studios to talk about the future of Deadpool, but if anything has been decided, it hasn't been announced, and Reynolds is doing a good job here of at least appearing to not know what the future could hold.
Check out Ryan Reynolds full Tonight Show comments below.
There are certainly more than a few questions that need to be answered regarding how Deadpool could, or should, fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney has previously stated that there are no plans to change Deadpool, so we can expect future Deadpool movies to still be movies for adults, but that has the potential of being a problem for the MCU. How do you make a Deadpool movie that ties into the larger franchise if a large portion of the audience for that franchise isn't supposed to be watching it? If Deadpool movies can't be added to Disney+, then the MCU will have gaps there.
At the same time, if Deadpool is the only hero not part of the MCU, then how successful will he really be on his own?