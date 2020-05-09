6 Questions Venom 2 Needs To Answer

How Does Naomie Harris’ Shriek Play Into Venom 2?

The only new character expected to be featured in Venom: Let There Be Carnage that we know about right now is Naomie Harris’ Shriek. In the comic books, Shriek is in the same prison as Cletus Kasady when he breaks out as Carnage. She talks him into bringing her along and the pair become partners in crime. Shriek’s backstory is a miserable one that includes a childhood of abuse and drug use. Her powers include being able to generate sound waves that allow her to form blasts and fly. She also has dark empathy and telekinesis under her belt.