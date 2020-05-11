Suicide Squad's David Ayer Claps Back At Fans Saying Harley Quinn's Costume Was Too Sexual

There are lots of different ways to view Harley Quinn. Is she a tragic antiheroine? Is she a badass? Is she someone to be lusted over? Is she someone to be afraid of? Is she too weird to live and too rare to die? Is she eventually going to let those around her down? Will that lead to her ultimate demise? No matter what she’s wearing or how she changed across two movies I think the fact there are so many facets and so many competing narratives on Harley Quinn reveals she's a fascinating and complicated character. Perhaps that's why she’s so enduring no matter what she’s wearing. Yet that also opens up the door for a lot of different types of people to have different opinions on the character and that’s OK.