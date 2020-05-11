Will Kill Bill 3 Ever Happen? Here’s What Vivica A. Fox Has Heard

Leave a Comment
Quentin Tarantino's work as a director is full if iconic movies, each of which he wrote and edited with specificity. One of the most popular entries of Tarantino's catalogue are his pair of Kill Bill movies, which was an ultra stylized revenge tale with plenty of gore and violence. The first big action sequence comes early in Kill Bill Vol. 1, when The Bride arrives at Vernita Green's house looking for blood. Vivica A. Fox played Green aka Copperhead in the movies, and recently spoke to the possibility of a sequel. So could Kill Bill Vol. 3 finally become a reality?
In Kill Bill's first big fight sequence, Uma Thurman's Beatrix Kiddo kills her target, killing Vernita Green with a knife wound to the chest. But it turns out that her daughter Nikkia witnessed that final confrontation, and The Bride assures her that she'll be ready if the young girl ever comes for her own revenge. That's seemingly the plot of Kill Bill Vol. 3, and Vivica A. Fox recently spoke to the possibility of that threequel, saying:
Oh my gosh, I can’t wait. It rears its ugly head every couple of years. They’ll say, ‘So, Vivica, Kill Bill 3, they’re trying to make a sequel to all your movies. I think they’re waiting for my daughter to grow up.’ And then you always hear that Quentin falls in and out of love with Hollywood. He’s like, ‘I’m done, I’m back, I’m done.’ So, the latest I’ve heard is that him and Uma have been talking, and I’d love for them to figure it out. Quentin is great with flashbacks and figuring out some kind of way to make his characters alive again in a film. So, I’m really hoping that Vernita Green gets her revenge.
Well, that makes her feelings clear. It looks like Vivica A. Fox would love for the long awaited Kill Bill sequel to become a reality, allowing her character's daughter to lead her own tale of blood and revenge. Although she notes that she's never really sure where Quentin Tarantino stands on the potential project.
Vivia A. Fox's comments to THR are sure to help conversation around Kill Bill Vol. 3's possible existence continue for the foreseeable future. Calls for the sequel began shortly after the movies were released in 2003 and 2004 respectively. While Quentin Tarantino regularly speaks to his interest in continuing the story with a threequel, there haven't been any official announcements regarding whether or not it'll actually become a reality.
As the Independence Day actress mentions, Quentin Tarantino did recently reveal that he's had some talks with Uma Thurman about Kill Bill 3. But there haven't been any concrete steps toward making the movie into a reality. Tarantino also consistently expressed his desire to direct just ten movies, although a Kill Bill sequel might be a loophole considering his history with the story.
As a reminder, you can check out Vernita's death scene below.
I mean, that scene is basically begging for a sequel. And considering how long its been since the Kill Bill movies were in theaters, cinephiles would no doubt run to theaters to catch back up with Uma Thurman's Beatrix. Although if the threequel's story is centered around Nikia, then The Bride would likely serve as the primary villain, rather than the hero.
We'll just have to wait and see what Quentin Tarantino ultimately decides to do with his career as a filmmaker, and whether his future plans include additional projects like Kill Bill 3 and/or a Star Trek movie. Although there's certainly enough fan interest, if the director decides to dive back into the beloved samurai-inspired property.
CinemaBlend will keep movie fans in the loop about any Kill Bill updates as they become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies once they reopen.