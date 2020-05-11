Will Kill Bill 3 Ever Happen? Here’s What Vivica A. Fox Has Heard

Oh my gosh, I can’t wait. It rears its ugly head every couple of years. They’ll say, ‘So, Vivica, Kill Bill 3, they’re trying to make a sequel to all your movies. I think they’re waiting for my daughter to grow up.’ And then you always hear that Quentin falls in and out of love with Hollywood. He’s like, ‘I’m done, I’m back, I’m done.’ So, the latest I’ve heard is that him and Uma have been talking, and I’d love for them to figure it out. Quentin is great with flashbacks and figuring out some kind of way to make his characters alive again in a film. So, I’m really hoping that Vernita Green gets her revenge.