Confirmed, Sebastian Stan In A Social Distancing Face Mask Looks A Lot Like Winter Soldier

We will see The Winter Solder again, though probably not looking like this. We haven't seen the character in the mask since he removed it during his battle with Captain America in his first movie. Since then he's fought without it. We haven't seen much in the way of images of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the new Disney+ series that will continue his story. What we have seen actually shows that Sebastian Stan hair will be even shorter than it is in this picture, so he looks more like the classic Winter Soldier here than he will in the next chapter of the MCU.