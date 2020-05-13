The New Mutants Has A New Release Date, And It's Soon

Leave a Comment
Before cinematic universes and superhero movies became commonplace, there was the X-Men franchise. The mutant-centric movies ran in theaters for two decades, with the main narrative ending in Simon Kinberg's Dark Phoenix. But there's one more installment in the property that hasn't made its way to theaters yet: Josh Boone's The New Mutants. The horror inspire comic book movie has been delayed countless times throughout the years, and now we finally know when it'll hit theaters. And it's soon.
After three previous delays, The New Mutants looked like it was going to finally hit theaters this past April. But when theaters were closed due to global health concerns, fans were left wondering if/how it would ever be released. Luckily The New Mutants has a new release date: August 28th. This news accompanied a poster on the official X-Men movies social media. Check it out below.
Talk about a happy ending. Because after its long gestation period, it looks like The New Mutants is finally going to be released. And while it was delayed a number of months, the final installment in the X-Men franchise will now officially be a summer blockbuster.
This latest update from the X-Men movie's Twitter is sure to excite comic book fans out there who have been patiently waiting for The New Mutants to arrive in theaters. Josh Boone's upcoming blockbuster was originally going to hit theaters back in April of 2018, with its first epic trailer arriving back in 2017. But reshoots never happened and it was pushed back twice, before Disney eventually acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties.
While it was originally unclear what Disney would do with The New Mutants, it was given a release date for last month. All things were moving forward before theaters around the world closed, and months of movies were pulled from the schedule. But it's clear that the House of Mouse is committed to bringing the long awaited movie to theaters. And the public only has to wait a few more months to finally see the movie's mixture of action and horror.
The New Mutants has a ton of exciting elements going for it, which is no doubt why interest in the blockbusters has sustained its long journey to theaters. Josh Boone assembled a strong cast of young actors to play the titular mutants. Glass' Anya Taylor-Joy is playing Magik, Game of Thrones fan favorite Maisie Williams is Wolfsbane, while Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton is playing Cannonball. The leading cast is rounded out by Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga.
When the movie's trailer first hit the internet in 2017, audiences immediately responded to it. While superhero movies are everywhere, the genre hasn't really dabbled much into the world of horror. The New Mutants will do just that, as the group of heroes fight their way out of a terrifying asylum for young mutants. Although exactly how this will all go down remains a mystery.
The New Mutants will hit theaters on August 28th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your trips to the movies once they reopen.