Avengers: Endgame’s Poster Was Remade With Retro Comic Images, And I Can’t Look Away

Despite arriving in theaters a year ago, Avengers: Endgame continues to dominate the pop culture landscape. The Russo Brothers managed to do the impossible with their pair of Avengers flicks, successfully balancing the huge cast of characters and managing to move each story forward in the final battle against Josh Brolin's Thanos. The movie's epic scale was apparent from its posters and trailers, which featured the surviving heroes who weren't dusted or killed by the Mad Titan in Infinity War. Fans have now remade that poster featuring old school comic book iconography, and I can't look away.