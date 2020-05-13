Avengers: Endgame’s Poster Was Remade With Retro Comic Images, And I Can’t Look Away

Leave a Comment
Despite arriving in theaters a year ago, Avengers: Endgame continues to dominate the pop culture landscape. The Russo Brothers managed to do the impossible with their pair of Avengers flicks, successfully balancing the huge cast of characters and managing to move each story forward in the final battle against Josh Brolin's Thanos. The movie's epic scale was apparent from its posters and trailers, which featured the surviving heroes who weren't dusted or killed by the Mad Titan in Infinity War. Fans have now remade that poster featuring old school comic book iconography, and I can't look away.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe features heroes who have lived on the page for decades. While the shared universe tries to find the most "realistic" version of these iconic heroes, their appearance on the page tend to be much more over the top. Now we can see the poster for Avengers: Endgame featuring the heroes in their comic appearance, check it out below.
Yeah, this is awesome. The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be a colorful adventure that takes audiences to new worlds, but you can't deny that the characters' looks have been pulled back a bit. As such, seeing Avengers: Endgame's poster remade with comic book accurate renderings are sure to make old school comic fans very happy.
The above image comes to us from the social media of artist John Black. Black regularly creates comic book accurate version of superhero movies, combining the new school and old school into one satisfying image. He clearly has a love and reverence for the source material, which is why these images end up being so successful.
The post for Avengers: Endgame includes a ton of characters, which no doubt created much more work when remaking it featuring comic book inspired art. In addition to OG members of The Avengers like Iron Man and Captain America, we were also treated to comic book accurate versions of characters like Nebula, Rocket, Captain Marvel, and Okoye.
If you scroll through the post on Instagram, you can see that John Black also included the original version of Avengers: Endgame's poster for comparison. But my favorite is the third image, which is combines half of each poster into one image, showing how detailed the work was truly done. It's refreshing to see where the characters of the MCU came from, and how fans originally met iconic heroes like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.
This type of content is especially satisfying for fans of the MCU, as we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. Black Widow is set to kick start Phase Four up, but was delayed a number of months due to theaters closing. Now the movie will arrive this fall, taking the original release date from The Eternals and shifting back plans for the shared universe as a whole.
