Toy Story's Partysaurus Rex And 12 Other Great Disney Shorts On Disney Plus

Partysaurus Rex

Like I said in the introduction, Partysaurus Rex is a delight. First shown alongside the 3D re-release of Finding Nemo in 2012, this seven-minute animated short has everything you want from a Toy Story production and more. Instead of focusing on main characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear, this short and sweet animated film centers around Rex after he gets left in the bathtub. What follows is an exploration of the different types of toys found in a kid's bathtub — toys that sink, toys that float, toys made up of all sorts of materials. From the beginning to end, this is an amusing thrill ride, which explains why my kids make me restart it just about every time we watch it.

