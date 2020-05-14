How Hayley Atwell’s Mission: Impossible 7 Character Will Impact Tom Cruise And The 'Core Team'

Now director/writer Christopher McQuarrie has shed some light on how Hayley Atwell fits into the next two Mission: Impossible movies, and while he didn’t go so far as to call her character a villain, it does sound like she’ll be causing quite the stir. While talking about writing familiar characters like Ethan Hunt, Luther Stickell and Benji Dunn, McQuarrie noted Atwell's character will be destructive and will have an impact on the core team in ways that will hopefully "evolve" the franchise and keep it from growing stale. He said: