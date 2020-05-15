5 Characters Bruce Campbell Could Play In Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange Sequel

Random Cameo

While making Bruce Campbell a Marvel villain would be a dream come true, with Chiwetel Ejiofor reportedly reprising his role as Karl Mordo, who has a more sinister agenda in the sequel, it does not look likely that is role would end up being that big if cast. However, the actor made each of his brief, respective cameos in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (a wrestling host, a strict usher and a French restaurant maitre d’) among the more memorably hilarious moments of each installment, and he could easily do the same again as some other random person.