Someone Combined The MCU’s Best Action Sequences Into A 2-Minute Video And It’s Epic

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been dominating pop culture for the past decade, serving as the inspiration for other cinematic universes in the process. As such, there's been plenty of pulse pounding action throughout the years, with each hero getting their own set of abilities and deadly foes. The MCU is known for its awesome fight scenes, and now a fan has cut together all the best fights in one two minute video. And it might just take your breath away.
Spider-Man: Far From Home wrapped up Phase Three of the MCU, marking the whopping 23rd movie in the massive franchise. Moviegoers have seen countless action sequences at this point, with some of the best moments appearing in the video below. But what's more remarkable is how the editing managed to combine the fights and franchises into one connected, cohesive clip. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? This is just the final entry in a five-part video series that highlights the action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. The creator clearly has a love and reverence for MCU, as he knew the perfect ways to combine sequences across the franchises. And it's all one very impressive package that might make you want to re-watch the Infinity Saga all over again.
The above video comes to us from YouTuber Gugga Leunnam, who has been working on this series of Marvel action sequences for over a year. While there are countless compilations of MCU battle scenes, his way of editing is notable. Each hit and punch flows directly into another fight scene, usually from an entirely different franchise. It's a fascinating watch, and will no doubt inspire a mix of nostalgia and excitement as you battle your way down memory lane.
The attention to detail is definitely something to celebrate, and shows how much the editor must love the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of my favorite moments from the video include Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye shooting an arrow, only for Michael Rooker's Yondu to catch his arrow weapon in response. While Avengers: Endgame had plenty of crossovers, this is one character pairing that we'll likely never get. After all, James Gunn has confirmed that Yondu is definitely staying dead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Another major highlight from the video happens early in its runtime. The sequence starts with Tony Stark having a fist fight with an extremis-powered Aldrich Killian in Iron Man 3, before the seamlessly transitioning to Cap and Crossbones in Captain America: Civil War. Just when you're invested in that fight, we're suddenly transported to Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War, as Captain America and Black Panther fight off Thanos' forces.
The video is a true love letter to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will no doubt please the many fans out there who are anxious anticipating the start of Phase Four. That honor goes to Black Widow, which would have already been in theaters if the movie hadn't been pushed back to November, taking the release date from The Eternals.
