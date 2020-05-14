Someone Combined The MCU’s Best Action Sequences Into A 2-Minute Video And It’s Epic

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been dominating pop culture for the past decade, serving as the inspiration for other cinematic universes in the process. As such, there's been plenty of pulse pounding action throughout the years, with each hero getting their own set of abilities and deadly foes. The MCU is known for its awesome fight scenes, and now a fan has cut together all the best fights in one two minute video. And it might just take your breath away.