Following Extraction, Netflix Sets Action Movie With Jessica Alba

Netflix just saw a streaming record following the release of the Russo Brothers-produced action flick Extraction. The relentless epic starring Chris Hemsworth broke the most-watched premiere milestone earlier this month. The platform is wasting no time lining up more big names for more high-octane action, and has now enlisted L.A.’s Finest star Jessica Alba for an upcoming movie called Trigger Warning.
The Fantastic Four actress will play the lead and serve as executive producer in the action thriller being made by Netflix. Jessica Alba will play a veteran who inherits her grandfather's bar. She is faced with a “moral dilemma” after uncovering how he unexpectedly died, Variety reports.
Trigger Warning will be directed by Indonesian filmmaker Mouly Surya. Her 2017 film Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts received accolades from the Cannes Film Festival and was selected as Indonesia’s entry for Best Foreign Film for the Academy Awards. The action movie will be written by The History of Violence’s Josh Olsen and The Game’s John Brancato.
Jessica Alba has been busy working on various projects (including her own brand The Honest Company), but it’d be exciting to see the actress take on a high-profile movie role years after her notable appearances in the Sin City and Fantastic Four films. She has recently been back in action for Spectrum’s Bad Boys spinoff series L.A.’s Finest alongside Gabrielle Union.
The movie could be the beginning of a Netflix franchise for the 39-year-old actress if it does well among the streaming audience. The studio has announced a slew of exciting projects from big names this month, including a post-apocalyptic thriller starring Blake Lively called Dark Days of Magna Carta. It’s also expected to be a franchise vehicle for Lively.
Netflix’s success with Extraction has also resulted in a sequel deal already in the works. Another heavy-hitter for the platform this year was Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg. This week, the actor also signed to another Netflix movie called Our Man In New Jersey, which will be about a blue collar spy.
In addition to Trigger Warning, Jessica Alba will be hosting a Disney+ documentary series called Parenting Without Borders. It's a travel show where Alba immerses herself in the lives of families from around the world and discusses various parenting beliefs. Alba is the mother of three children with her husband Cash Warren, who are aged 16, 12 and 9.
Netflix is bringing in more star power everyday. The streaming service’s next high-profile releases include The Lovebirds starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, Space Force starring Steve Carell and the streaming debut of Uncut Gems. Be sure to check out what else is coming to the site in May, as well as our 2020 release schedule.