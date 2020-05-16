Watch Snoop Dogg Jam To Frozen’s Soundtrack In Hilarious Viral Video

Leave a Comment
In these crazy, unprecedented times, sometimes it’s just nice to sit in your car and imagine you have somewhere to go. There’s a simple pleasure in blasting car speakers and taking sanctuary there for a moment. And Snoop Dogg knows what I’m talking about. He posted a hilarious video of himself doing just that, but I bet you weren’t expecting the 48-year-old rapper to jam to this iconic Frozen song:
This is such a mood and a wholesome moment with Snoop Dogg. The Beach Bum actor posted this video of himself listening to “Let It Go” amidst stay-at-home orders. Snoop said he just had to get in the car and “listen to this shit,” leaning back, taking in the song and quoting its title. He did some little head bobs to the hit song before saying “we’ll be outside soon.”
It’s an unexpected update from Snoop, but a welcome one since the video went viral. This artist even did a “painting study” on the moment during her challenge to do a sketch a day. Take a look:
Other viewers thanked Snoop for the video, with one saying it gave her enough serotonin to get through another week inside. The video reached so far that Frozen singer Idina Menzel followed in Snoop Dogg’s footsteps. She got in her car and recorded herself listening to his 2004 hit “Drop It Like It's Hot”. Check it:
Now that’s a collaboration we never thought we’d see. Idina Menzel echoed Snoop’s statements by saying “we’re all gonna get out of this soon” while jamming to the rap song. And funny enough, the pair will both be part of Houseparty’s three-day virtual festival happening this weekend. Snoop Dogg is preparing breakfast in the morning and Idina Menzel is doing a Frozen sing-along in the afternoon for the star-studded event.
Snoop Dogg’s next on-screen appearance will be as himself in this summer’s The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and Idina Menzel will be featured in the upcoming Disney+ documentary series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2. The six-episode show will drop all at once in June and highlight the filmmaking process behind the making of the successful 2019 release. Those interested in seeing the series can sign up for a free 7-day trial for Disney+.
One unexpected joy during these times is seeing how our favorite celebrities cope, and there's no shortage of content about their antics in quarantine. Bruce Willis is throwing it back to Armageddon, and Chris Evans is grooming his adorable dog. Yeah, there's a lot! Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 coming to Disney+ on June 26.