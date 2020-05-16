Watch Snoop Dogg Jam To Frozen’s Soundtrack In Hilarious Viral Video

Snoop Dogg’s next on-screen appearance will be as himself in this summer’s The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and Idina Menzel will be featured in the upcoming Disney+ documentary series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2. The six-episode show will drop all at once in June and highlight the filmmaking process behind the making of the successful 2019 release. Those interested in seeing the series can sign up for a free 7-day trial for Disney+.