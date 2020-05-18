Zack Snyder To Host A Man Of Steel Watch Party, Find Out Where And When

The last time, on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder talked his way through the production, often showing off sketches that he had for major sequences, or describing the motivations of himself and screenwriter Chris Terrio. Sometimes, he’d tease a little bit about where the story was supposed to go in his Justice League, which we know has yet to come out. And he damn near broke the Internet when he ended the Vero stream with this: