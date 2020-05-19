Has Sam Neill Filmed Anything For Jurassic World 3 Yet? Here's What The Jurassic Park Actor Says

Leave a Comment
The entertainment world has come to a screeching halt since theaters and film and TV sets were shut down over global health concerns. One of the many highly anticipated movies that halted production is Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion, which will feature the return of franchise favorites Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. The latter actor hasn't played the role of Dr. Alan Grant since Jurassic Park III, but did he actually get to film anything before the upcoming threequel's set closed?
Director Colin Trevorrow could take Jurassic World: Dominion's story anywhere, especially given the ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The dinosaurs that were evacuated from Isla Nublar are now free and roaming the world, which should presumably result in an entire planet of chaos. Longtime fans of the Jurassic franchise are especially eager to see Sam Neill and company reprise their roles. Sam Neill recently spoke to production on the movie, saying:
They got two weeks done. I was waiting in London for my stuff to start and then it became apparent it was going to close down in a day or two. I got a flight to Perth, made it as far as Sydney and got into the quarantine thing. We'll start as soon as we can. We're supposed to be in London but it's a complete mess at the moment. I'd like to think that maybe we could start or restart in this part of the world and then finish off in the studio.
Well, there you have it. It looks like Jurassic World: Dominion had only just begun filming when film sets all around the world were closed. Specifically two weeks, which means that Sam Neill never got to don Alan Grant's iconic hat and deal with some dinos.
Sam Neill's comments come from his recent appearance on the podcast Fitzy & Wippa. The news is sure to be a bit disappointing for fans of the Jurassic World franchise, who are hoping that Dominion still manages to finish up and arrive in theaters on time. But considering how much work still has to be done for the upcoming blockbuster, that task might be a difficult one.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to arrive in theaters next June. The threequel is a great choice for a summer blockbuster, and will no doubt inspire moviegoers to head to theaters and see how the world has reacted to dinosaurs living among them. But it's currently unclear when film sets will kick back up in the United States, which has the possibility to delay the movie. After all, Jurassic movies require a ton of complicated work, including mechanic dinosaurs and extensive visual effects.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 11th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your trips to the movies once they reopen.