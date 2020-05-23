Ready Or Not Ending Explained: What Happened And What Happens Next?

How Ready Or Not ALMOST Ended

Ready or Not’s perfect ending almost didn’t happen. Cinemablend spoke to the film’s directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett about the original plans for the Ready or Not finale. It ended a lot darker and less fun. Originally, Alex was supposed to succeed in putting the dagger through Grace’s heart and the Le Domas family would be spared and free to continue their legacy.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin had this to say about the original ending: