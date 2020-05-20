Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In June 2020

Last but not least, the network TV options on Netflix are about to get a lot more interesting in this heated month of content! After six whole seasons of intrigue and twists, How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 brings the hit ABC series to a shockingly dramatic close. If you're one of those fans who's been hoping that Bryan Fuller's Hannibal would continue on Netflix, your wishes are kind of coming true. The complete series run will be on the Netflix platform for you to enjoy, and possibly fuel further speculation that the series could return.