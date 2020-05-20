Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In June 2020

Leave a Comment
June's a pretty big month for streaming libraries to compete in, as not only is Hulu deciding to break out the massive firepower in its library, but HBO Max will already be online and streaming for those looking for something new. And yet, with its usual brand of old favorites and surprising originals, Netflix is soldiering on into this brave new world, complete with its own strong library of titles to behold.
If you want to take a look at May 2020's bevy of added content, you can find that information below. However, if you're ready to see what June 2020 is going to bring to Netflix, then you can continue on and see what's in store for the start of your streaming summer!
Week of June 1
Act of Valor – 6/1/20
All Dogs Go to Heaven – 6/1/20
Bad News Bears – 6/1/20
Cape Fear – 6/1/20
Casper – 6/1/20
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card – 6/1/20
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card – 6/1/20
Clueless – 6/1/20
Cocomelon: Season 1 – 6/1/20
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial – 6/1/20
The Healer – 6/1/20
Inside Man – 6/1/20
Lust, Caution – 6/1/20
Observe and Report – 6/1/20
Priest – 6/1/20
The Silence of the Lambs – 6/1/20
Starship Troopers – 6/1/20
The Boy – 6/1/20
The Car (1977) – 6/1/20
The Disaster Artist – 6/1/20
The Help – 6/1/20
The Lake House – 6/1/20
The Queen – 6/1/20
Twister – 6/1/20
V for Vendetta – 6/1/20
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story – 6/1/20
West Side Story – 6/1/20
You Don't Mess with the Zohan – 6/1/20
Zodiac – 6/1/20
Alone: Season 6 – 6/2/20
Fuller House: The Farewell Season - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/2/20
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1 – 6/2/20
True: Rainbow Rescue - NETFLIX FAMILY – 6/2/20
Killing Gunther – 6/3/20
Lady Bird – 6/3/20
Spelling the Dream - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 6/3/20
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga - NETFLIX ANIME – 6/4/20
Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu? - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/4/20
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/5/20
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai - NETFLIX FILM – 6/5/20
Hannibal: Season 1-3 – 6/5/20
The Last Days of American Crime - NETFLIX FILM – 6/5/20
Queer Eye: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/5/20
Queen of the South: Season 4 – 6/6/20
Week of June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/7/20
Before I Fall – 6/8/20
Curon - NETFLIX SERIES – 6/10/20
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5 – 6/10/20
Lenox Hill - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 6/10/20
Middle Men – 6/10/20
My Mister: Season 1 – 6/10/20
Reality Z - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/10/20
Pose: Season 2 – 6/11/20
Da 5 Bloods - NETFLIX FILM – 6/12/20
Dating Around: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/12/20
F is for Family: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/12/20
Jo Koy: In His Elements - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 6/12/20
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 6/12/20
ONE PIECE: Alabasta – 6/12/20
ONE PIECE: East Blue – 6/12/20
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island – 6/12/20
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line – 6/12/20
Pokémon Journeys: The Series - NETFLIX FAMILY – 6/12/20
The Search - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/12/20
The Woods - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/12/20
Alexa & Katie: Part 4 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 6/13/20
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6 – 6/13/20
Milea – 6/13/20
Week of June 14
Marcella: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/14/20
Underdogs – 6/15/20
Baby Mama – 6/16/20
Charlie St. Cloud – 6/16/20
The Darkness – 6/16/20
Frost/Nixon – 6/16/20
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn – 6/17/20
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/17/20
A Whisker Away - NETFLIX ANIME – 6/18/20
The Order: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/18/20
Babies: Part 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 6/19/20
Father Soldier Son - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 6/19/20
Feel the Beat - NETFLIX FILM – 6/19/20
Floor Is Lava - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/19/20
Lost Bullet - NETFLIX FILM – 6/19/20
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/19/20
One-Way To Tomorrow - NETFLIX FILM – 6/19/20
The Politician: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/19/20
Rhyme Time Town - NETFLIX FAMILY – 6/19/20
Wasp Network - NETFLIX FILM – 6/19/20
Week of June 21
Goldie – 6/21/20
Dark Skies – 6/22/20
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 6/23/20
Athlete A - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 6/24/20
Crazy Delicious - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/24/20
Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí - NETFLIX FILM – 6/24/20
Amar y vivir - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 6/26/20
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga - NETFLIX FILM – 6/26/20
Home Game - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 6/26/20
Straight Up – 6/26/20
Week of June 28
Bratz: The Movie – 6/29/20
Adú - NETFLIX FILM – 6/30/20
BNA - NETFLIX ANIME – 6/30/20
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 6/30/20
June TBD
It's Okay to Not Be Okay - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Take - NETFLIX FILM
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 2
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
Netflix’s Movie Highlights For June 2020
Knowing that June is around the corner, Spike Lee fans are undoubtedly ready for Netflix to get its next month of content underway. The director's new Netflix original film Da 5 Bloods is set to drop closer to the middle of the month, with a tale of four Vietnam vets returning to the country they once fought through for a very special mission.
However, if you're looking for a new Netflix original that plays to more of a silly and comedic angle, then the long-awaited debut of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga will most definitely tide you over. Yes, this is that Will Ferrell movie you heard was in the works a while ago, and no, this isn't a dream. There's even a music video to prove it.
Sometimes, you need a classic or two in order to really feel at home, and Netflix has you covered there as well. Whether you want the Spielberg-led warmth of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, or the '90s style adaptation of Jane Austen literature with the Alicia Silverstone comedy Clueless, you can be sure that those magic moments you still remember have not lost their sparkle.
Netflix’s TV Highlights For June 2020
TV has its fair share of teary-eyed moments headed its way in June 2020, as Netflix is ready to mount an all-out assault on your feelings. Wrapping the decades-long legacy of the Full House franchise, an early look at Fuller House: The Farewell Season even has its leads crying and laughing in quick succession. If you're someone who cries during weddings, prepare for a triple threat, courtesy of the Tanner family.
If you prefer your tears to be more reality-based, Queer Eye: Season 5 will oblige your Kleenex inducing needs, as the new Fab 5 will be on the road to bettering people's lives yet again. This season's antics take the boys to the city of brotherly love, as Philadelphia acts as the home base for this next group of episodes. Here come the cheesesteak jokes.
Last but not least, the network TV options on Netflix are about to get a lot more interesting in this heated month of content! After six whole seasons of intrigue and twists, How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 brings the hit ABC series to a shockingly dramatic close. If you're one of those fans who's been hoping that Bryan Fuller's Hannibal would continue on Netflix, your wishes are kind of coming true. The complete series run will be on the Netflix platform for you to enjoy, and possibly fuel further speculation that the series could return.
June 2020 is almost here, and from the looks of the content listed above, Netflix is ready to play ball against even the stiffest of competition. So make sure to keep an eye on this list, as titles are subject to change and availability; meaning if something feels out of place or missing, it's probably for a very good reason. We'll see you back here this time next month, when July 2020 unravels its exciting delights on the Netflix platform.