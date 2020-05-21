Brad Pitt Has A Message For College Grads, But His Hair Gets The Attention

From frosted tips to longer dos, Brad Pitt’s hair has gone through an evolution over the years and he’s embracing a new look for quarantine. The actor is coming off a huge year as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and appearing in the space drama Ad Astra. Pitt doesn’t think he’ll be act in as many movies for a while, but thankfully he’s blessed us with a couple quarantine appearances. He also recently appeared on an “At Home” edition of Saturday Night Live as Dr. Anthony Fauci (which the real guy loved), but he was wearing a grey wig, so we couldn’t see his actual quarantine look.