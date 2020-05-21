Brad Pitt Has A Message For College Grads, But His Hair Gets The Attention

Leave a Comment
In lieu of high-profile names delivering graduation commencement speeches at their alma maters, big names such as Tom Hanks and Ryan Reynolds have been surprising college students with sweet video messages from their social isolation to offer advice and hope as these youths enter post-grad life. The most recent appearance comes courtesy of Brad Pitt, who congratulated Missouri State’s Class of 2020 with this message:
This is an awesome shoutout. The recent Oscar winner took some time to address Missouri State’s graduating class by wishing them the best as they virtually walk across the stage and receive their degrees this spring after all their hard work. Pitt grew up in Springfield, Missouri, and went to Missouri State as a journalism major back in the '80s before deciding to pack his bags for Los Angeles just two weeks before classes were set to conclude.
But the real takeaway here is we have finally witnessed the state of Brad Pitt’s hair in quarantine. The actor is rocking a longer shag… or is just Shaggy, considering he’s got a green t-shirt on to. As one Twitter user pointed out:
If Warner Bros wants to do a live-action Scooby-Doo movie following Scoob!, it looks like they know where to go! Another fan couldn’t help but make a little fun of the actor’s current hairstyle with this reaction:
But come on, Brad Pitt looks pretty great! Most of us don’t have access to a hairstylist right now and are dealing with the difficult choice of either chopping it off ourselves or buzzing it off. (Bruce Willis just helped his daughter go bald during his quarantine with ex-wife Demi Moore.) Pitt could have gone the buzzcut route he rocked in 2005’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith, but right now, he’s committing to the long bob. Here’s another comment:
If he keeps going, maybe he’ll get to something reminiscent of Legends of the Fall:
From frosted tips to longer dos, Brad Pitt’s hair has gone through an evolution over the years and he’s embracing a new look for quarantine. The actor is coming off a huge year as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and appearing in the space drama Ad Astra. Pitt doesn’t think he’ll be act in as many movies for a while, but thankfully he’s blessed us with a couple quarantine appearances. He also recently appeared on an “At Home” edition of Saturday Night Live as Dr. Anthony Fauci (which the real guy loved), but he was wearing a grey wig, so we couldn’t see his actual quarantine look.
Do you think Brad Pitt will buzz his hair next? Check back here on CinemaBlend for more updates on your favorite actors' whereabouts.