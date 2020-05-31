Deadpool: 7 Major Questions We Have About The Future Of Ryan Reynolds' Character

While there were folks who might've enjoyed the retooled sequel more, the general conscious was mixed-at-best. Granted, it might not be fair to judge Once Upon A Deadpool on its own since it's a deliberate, even cheeky attempt to make Deadpool 2 family-friendly. If anything, it's interesting to see what flies with PG-13 and what falls into R-rated territory. But it's hard to deny that this Christmas-themed remastering is an effort on the part of the studio/producers to see if Deadpool could work under PG-13 restrictions. If this PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 is a proper indication, the answer is no. While the screenwriters could come up with clever ways to address/work around this rating change, one assumes the audiences who came to the first two films want the same raunchy comedy and gory violence. Reports claim Deadpool will stay R-rated, but will that interfere with his MCU prospects?