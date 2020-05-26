Godzilla Vs. Kong Prequel Comics Reveal New Terrifying Titan

Audiences enjoyed seeing Titans like Mothra and Ghidora on the big screen in King of the Monsters and are looking forward to seeing them again, but the road for Godzilla vs. Kong hasn't been an easy one. Late last year, it was announced that the release date for Godzilla Vs. Kong would be delayed to ensure that it would be an “A+ movie.” This makes sense considering that the studio has a lot riding on its success, as it could help determine the trajectory of the MonsterVerse going forward.