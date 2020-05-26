Godzilla Vs. Kong Prequel Comics Reveal New Terrifying Titan

Leave a Comment
The MonsterVerse pieces have been put in place, leading up to the epic bout between Godzilla and King Kong in Godzilla Vs. Kong. Although the franchise has already used three films to lead into the epic movie, a new tie-in comic book prequel to the film has been released, and it introduces an intimidating new Titan.
It’s always fun to see new Titans in the MonsterVerse and, during the Legendary Comics [email protected] panel, the latest terrifying addition was revealed on social media. It’s called Titanus Camazotz and is described as darkness and the embodiment of nightmares. Check it out for yourself:
This isn’t the first time we’ve been potentially teased with new Titans in Godzilla Vs. Kong. Earlier this year, photos of a toy Nozuki, a large snake-like monster with wings, surfaced online, and there have also been pictures of Mechagodzilla merchandise that have surfaced before being taken down. This isn’t to say any of these Titans will actually appear in Godzilla Vs. Kong, since a number of toys are sometimes introduced solely for the purpose of expanding toylines. Still, fans love to speculate regardless whenever a new Titan appears online.
Some may be under the impression that it's easy to create or update Titans, and that's not truly the case. In Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla had no lack of Titans to face off against, including the iconic Mothra, Rodan, and Ghidorah, and a lot of time and effort went into developing them. As it turns out, Mothra was the most difficult to design in the movie due to its simplicity in the originals. They tried to give her feminine power versus the other monsters’ hypermasculinity.
Similarly, the design for Ghidorah was difficult, but not because of simplicity. The director was afraid he would look too much like an average dragon, like in Game of Thrones. So, to avoid being ho-hum, director Michael Dougherty gave him human characteristics.
Audiences enjoyed seeing Titans like Mothra and Ghidora on the big screen in King of the Monsters and are looking forward to seeing them again, but the road for Godzilla vs. Kong hasn't been an easy one. Late last year, it was announced that the release date for Godzilla Vs. Kong would be delayed to ensure that it would be an “A+ movie.” This makes sense considering that the studio has a lot riding on its success, as it could help determine the trajectory of the MonsterVerse going forward.
While originally scheduled to be released on May 29, Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to hit theaters on November 20th. You can bet Godzilla and King Kong fans will be waiting with bated breath until that time and, when it arrives, we'll finally see which other Titans, if any, will appear. Do you think Titanus Comaztoz will show up? Let us know in the comments!