Walt Disney World's Closure Leaves Fate Of Iconic Attraction In Question

There's a lot about Walt Disney World that is up in the air right now. While Disney Springs has begun to reopen, and will see more stores welcoming guests this week, the hotels and parks have no set date for reopening, and that means that not only the present, but the future of the parks leave much to be determined. There were a lot of major projects already under construction when Disney World was forced to close, but now one of the biggest questions surrounds an iconic attraction that was supposed to close. Spaceship Earth was set to begin a major redesign today, but with the parks closed, it's far from clear what the plan now is, as things could go in one of several different directions.