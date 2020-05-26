Netflix Users Are Watching Uncut Gems And Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Adam Sandler

Every now and then, comedy star Adam Sandler will veer into dramatic territory, and last year’s Uncut Gems (from A24) proved to be one of the best examples yet of how the Saturday Night Live alum is capable of doing more than just providing laughs. On the off chance you live stateside and missed Uncut Gems’ time in theaters, not to worry, because if you have a Netflix subscription, you can now stream the movie in the comfort of your own home.