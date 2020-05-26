Netflix Users Are Watching Uncut Gems And Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Adam Sandler

Leave a Comment
Every now and then, comedy star Adam Sandler will veer into dramatic territory, and last year’s Uncut Gems (from A24) proved to be one of the best examples yet of how the Saturday Night Live alum is capable of doing more than just providing laughs. On the off chance you live stateside and missed Uncut Gems’ time in theaters, not to worry, because if you have a Netflix subscription, you can now stream the movie in the comfort of your own home.
Uncut Gems dropped on Netflix in the United States several days ago, and a lot of folks visited the streaming service to either check out the movie for the first time or give it a re-watch. Either way, the result was plenty of chatter on social media about not just Uncut Gems as a whole, but specifically Adam Sandler’s performance as Howard Ratner, a jeweler with a gambling addiction who has to retrieve an expensive gem he bought to pay off his debts.
Adam Sandler received a lot of acclaim for his work in Uncut Gems, and one only needs to browse Twitter for a bit to be reminded of this. Take this person:
Yes, despite so much praise being thrown his way, Adam Sandler did not score an Oscar nomination for Uncut Gems, though he had a pretty good response to the snub. In fact, Uncut Gems didn’t get any Academy Award recognition whatsoever, but don’t think that means it isn’t worth your time. That said, maybe don’t watch the movie if you’re already anxious. As the below Twitter user put it:
This person also felt similarly stressed out by Uncut Gems, and while she liked the movie overall, she wasn’t the biggest fan of Howard Ratner.
In any case, the overall consensus is that Uncut Gems is one of Adam Sandler’s best movies yet, although to reiterate, it’s definitely outside his wheelhouse. With that in mind, envision the below, amusing scenario, where someone clicks on Uncut Gems expecting it to be a traditional Sandler movie:
Finally, here’s someone who highlighted an aspect of Uncut Gems that might have gone unnoticed by most: Howard Ratner’s peculiar texting style (Uncut Gems is set in the early 2010s, hence the old-school iPhone layout):
Directed by the Sadie Brothers, Uncut Gems’ cast also included Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Idina Menzel, Kevin Garnett, Eric Bognosian and Judd Hirsch, among others. The movie made $50 million during its theatrical run, though it’s important to remember that internationally, it dropped on Netflix in late January. At least now domestic audiences have the option to play Uncut Gems on the streaming platform.
Let us know what you think about Uncut Gems in the comments below, and stay tuned for updates on Adam Sandler’s upcoming movies. As for what’s slated to hit theaters later this year, you can find that information in our 2020 release schedule.