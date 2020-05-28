Chris Hemsworth Can Thank Quarantine For Adding An Insane Number Of Workout Subscribers

Leave a Comment
With just about every Hollywood actor stuck at home as movie and television productions remain at a standstill, the home workout is a popular activity. Actors such as Dwayne Johnson and Arnold Schwarzenegger getting by with their impressive home gyms may feel unattainable to fans who look up to their physiques. However, it looks like a lot of fans are turning to Chris Hemsworth’s Centr fitness app to fill the void left by gyms.
Chris Hemsworth launched Centr last year to give more people access to the trainers, nutritionists and wellness gurus he has had access leading up to taking on roles such as Thor for the MCU. Since stay-at-home orders were put in place due to the current pandemic, Centr’s subscriber count has seen a major boost. To be more specific, 300%, per THR. That’s hundreds of thousands of people turning to tips from the Marvel star during their quarantine.
Over the years, Chris Hemsworth’s physique has become a famous one to aspire to, and it certainly helps that his Netflix action film Extraction just broke records for the streaming platform. It’s rare to ogle a celebrity’s body and then Google it to find out the actor has curated a fitness app for the purpose of spilling his health secrets to fans. Plus, Hemsworth recently shared this home workout to inspire fans.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson explained why he’s not going to post his routine – he doesn’t want to be that “asshole” who is sharing unobtainable fitness tips, since he has his own at-home gym. Chris Hemsworth had a headstart with his team to curate accessible workouts with his time before quarantine, and a lot more people are taking notice lately.
However, Centr was under fire a couple weeks ago for charging people $99 yearly subscriptions allegedly without their permission. Centr has been offering a free no-commitment six-week trial, but some users reported that the app took out the money after they cancelled the program, according to The Verge. The app has since offered refunds and said the team will be “especially mindful” of the terms and conditions during this trying time.
Aside from his high-octane role in the Russo Brothers-produced Extraction, the last time we saw Thor on the big screen, he had a completely shocking body transformation. Avengers: Endgame surprised fans when we caught up with a guacamole-loving, Fortnite-playing Thor who was ridden with guilt for not going for Thanos’ head. Hemsworth actually fought for “Fat Thor” to remain throughout the runtime of Endgame instead of the God of Thunder mysteriously getting back into shape before the final battle.
Chris Hemworth will be back for Thor: Love and Thunder, which arrives in 2022, and an Extraction sequel that is currently in the works with Netflix.