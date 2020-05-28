Chris Hemsworth Can Thank Quarantine For Adding An Insane Number Of Workout Subscribers

Aside from his high-octane role in the Russo Brothers-produced Extraction, the last time we saw Thor on the big screen, he had a completely shocking body transformation. Avengers: Endgame surprised fans when we caught up with a guacamole-loving, Fortnite-playing Thor who was ridden with guilt for not going for Thanos’ head. Hemsworth actually fought for “Fat Thor” to remain throughout the runtime of Endgame instead of the God of Thunder mysteriously getting back into shape before the final battle.