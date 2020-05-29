Chris Evans Explains Why Filming Avengers: Endgame Was So ‘Special’

Leave a Comment
Chris Evans has already moved on from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and found new projects, and new sweaters. However, for a generation of film fans, he is the living embodiment of Captain America, and he will always be. From Captain America: The First Avenger to Avengers: Endgame Evans was everything he needed to be in the role. It was quite a journey for him and the fans, and he says that big finale that was Avengers: Endgame was incredibly special because he spent basically the entire production grateful for the whole experience.
Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of a lot within the MCU. It wrapped up the arc for Steve Rogers and Chris Evans tells the Awards Chatter Podcast that he loved the experience of making the last movie because, for him, it was an opportunity to reflect on the entire journey that led to that point. According to Evans...
Everything from Endgame was really special to me because my headspace was very much in the reflective, grateful part of it. You almost feel like you're living in a memory; you feel like it's almost like the moment's already passed, so you're really just trying to soak it in and just appreciate what this journey has been like.
Chris Evans has spoken about the the fact that he had been dealing with anxiety issues prior to becoming Captain America, to the point of suffering from what he called "mini panic attacks" while on the set of the movie he was making when he was in negotiations for Captain America.
He's also talked before about he originally turned down the role. He wasn't sure he wanted to deal with the level of fame that he knew would come with the part. He knew that if he was having problems with anxiety prior to this, things could potentially be much worse if he took on such a high profile.
However, in the end, he decided to do it, and it's hard to argue that the decision was anything but good. Chris Evans was well received in the role and from all accounts Evans handled his new found fame quite well. Everything worked out about as well as he probably could have hoped.
And so, with Avengers: Endgame the wild ride came to and. The movie was in large part designed to be one big retrospective celebration of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and that likely helped Chris Evans in his own looking back at the previous decade of his career.
If feels like Chris Evans was able to properly appreciate the journey he was on. Now he has moved on to other things, but we'll always have Captain America. And thanks to streaming services we'll be able to relive that same experience any time we like.