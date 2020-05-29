Chris Evans Explains Why Filming Avengers: Endgame Was So ‘Special’

Chris Evans has already moved on from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and found new projects, and new sweaters. However, for a generation of film fans, he is the living embodiment of Captain America, and he will always be. From Captain America: The First Avenger to Avengers: Endgame Evans was everything he needed to be in the role. It was quite a journey for him and the fans, and he says that big finale that was Avengers: Endgame was incredibly special because he spent basically the entire production grateful for the whole experience.