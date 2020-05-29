Hugh Jackman Reveals Dafne Keen Wasn't Afraid To 'Bruise' Him To Land Logan Job

Unfortunately, with the acquisition of Fox by Disney and the ending of that particular cinematic universe, it's unlikely, though certainly not completely impossible, that such a movie will ever happen. Who knows. James Mangold is working on the new Indiana Jones movie for one subsidiary of Disney, maybe he'll endear himself enough that he'll get a chance to continue this story. If Deadpool has a chance to continue in the MCU, or at least adjacent to it, then maybe there's a chance for other characters, like X-23, to do the same.