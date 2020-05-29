Ryan Gosling Has Boarded A Universal Monsters Movie

While the previous attempt at reviving the Universal Monsters line of films had resulted in the disaster known as the Dark Universe, that hadn’t stopped the studio from trying to take another stab into the darkness of its past catalog. Luckily, the Leigh Whanell written/directed version of The Invisible Man turned out to be a wild success, inspiring the studio to course correct with individual experiences. All of this has led to a new prospect involving Ryan Gosling and the resurrection of The Wolfman.