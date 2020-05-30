Shazam! Star Has A Great Idea For Henry Cavill In The DCEU

Fans on the internet were floating on air this past week when it was reported that Henry Cavill is in talks to return to the DC Extended Universe as Superman. While his comeback isn’t a sure thing just yet, it hasn’t stopped fans from speculating where he can pop up and how he can play a role in the franchise moving forward. Shazam! star John Glover is one of the people excited about Superman’s potential comeback, and he already has an idea that could help usher Cavill back into the shared movie universe.