Holy Pattinson, The Batman's Finally Moving Forward Again?

The box office landscape was thrown into major question when all major film productions around the world were put on hold. Director Matt Reeves’ hotly anticipated DC reboot The Batman is one of those projects audiences have been most hopeful to see go back into production, in order to meet its newly shifted 2021 release date. Well, it looks like it might finally be happening, as the Robert Pattinson starring film is one of several to be approved to go back to work by the UK government.