Karen Gillan: 7 Fascinating Facts About The Marvel And Doctor Who Star

As A Teenager, Karen Gillan Made Amateur Horror Movies With Her Dad

Even from a young age, Karen Gillan was interested in making movies. Before she starred in some of our biggest blockbusters, the actress and future writer/director was making amateur horror movies in her house as a teenager, with her father often playing roles. During a 2018 profile with The Guardian, Gillan talked about how she was once a 14-year-old with a "plan" and an "unusual drive," which she attributes to growing up without siblings. It allowed the actress to spend a lot of time in her head and make up stories, some of which became home movies she filmed.

Also, in your typical low-budget horror movie fashion, Gillan would squirt ketchup over her father in lieu of fake blood. She claims the support her parents gave her paved the way to her continued interest in professional acting and filmmaking.