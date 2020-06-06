The Vast Of Night: What To Stream If You Liked The Sci-Fi Movie

War of the Worlds (2005) (HBO Max)

When it comes to aliens, there are “visits,” and there are “invasions.” After exploring the safer, more benevolent approach in both Close Encounters and E.T., Steven Spielberg ramped up the terror of an alien attack in his big-budget adaptation of the H.G. Wells classic. War of the Worlds reminds us how incredible it is when Spielberg teams up with Tom Cruise. Making him an unlikely hero (and a deadbeat dad) gave us a credible entrance point into this terrifying chase movie, where Cruise and his kids (Dakota Fanning, Justin Chatwin) have to stay ahead of the threats if they hope to stay alive. Spielberg got edgier as he got older, and War of the Worlds shows a cynicism that was absent from his early films. We kinda like it.

Stream it on HBO Max.