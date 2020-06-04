Why Fifty Shades’ Dakota Johnson Prefers Jamie Dornan To Christian Grey

At the end of the day, the Fifty Shades movies made over a billion dollars at the box office and have landed a worldwide fanbase. Another book from E.L. James easily nabbed movie rights thanks to the success of these films, too. It’s hard to tell if the success is mostly because people love the characters E.L. James created or if Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan really sold the chemistry onscreen, thus nabbing a wider audience. Probably a little bit of both is the right answer. While one can dream about being with a Christian Grey, it looks like the Jamie Dornan’s of the world win the "would you rather" game.