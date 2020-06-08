Michael B. Jordan: 7 Fascinating Things About The Creed Actor

Michael B. Jordan Was Real Toys ‘R Us Kid

One can only imagine how jealous friends of young Michael B. Jordan were to learn that he got to be a true Toys 'R Us Kid like any child his age had dreamed of being. Indeed, making an appearance on The Sopranos in 1999, his first show business gig was modeling in Sunday newspaper advertisements for the now defunct toy store chain. Of course, I can only imagine how disappointed he must have been to learn that, despite what the song suggests, Toys 'R Us Kids do have to grow up at some point.