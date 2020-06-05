George Floyd GoFundMe Gets Most Donations Ever After Celebs Like Lin-Manuel Miranda Support

The killing of George Floyd in Minnesota has set off protests in nearly every major city in America and a number of countries around the world. It has galvanized people in a call for racial justice. It has also raised an incredible amount of money for causes that support social justice. While major companies like Disney and J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot have already donated millions to different causes, the GoFundMe set up to cover George Floyd's burial expenses has quietly raised over $13 million and become the GoFundMe page to see the greatest number of individual donations ever, thanks to support from major names like Lin-Manuel Miranda boosting the signal.