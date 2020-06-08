Tom Hiddleston Reveals He's Watching Dirty Dancing, Michael Jordan And More In Quarantine

Leave a Comment
Self-quarantine has been a difficult pill to swallow for many across the globe, with some having become restless with having so much free time. Still, all of this spare time gives people the chance to catch up on movies and TV shows, and that’s exactly how Tom Hiddleston has been using some of his. Not only that, but his watch list is an interesting one, which ranges from Dirty Dancing to the recent Michael Jordan docuseries.
Tom Hiddleston recently opened up about what he’s been tuning into while in self-quarantine, and the Marvel actor revealed that he’s checked out ESPN’s The Last Dance, which he says he was “inspired” by, as well as Hulu and BBC’s Normal People. Hiddleston’s also taken in some classic tennis matches and the ever so uplifting classic Dirty Dancing:
I was gripped, moved and inspired by The Last Dance, the documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the mid-90s (Steve Kerr!). Normal People for its two extraordinary central performances from Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones. I’ve rewatched old tennis matches, which somehow I have found very comforting: in particular, the 2014 Djokovic/Federer Wimbledon final. And – because we all need cheering up – Dirty Dancing.
This is a relatively diverse list of programming and, based on his conversation with The Guardian, Tom Hiddleston seems to have thoroughly enjoyed it all. You have to love how the actor has managed to mix things up with the old and new and is taking in the sports, romance and drama genres.
Tom Hiddleston has proven to be a big fan of film and television, and he honestly has great taste. From action flicks like Raiders of the Lost Ark and Heat to romances like Pretty Woman and Silver Linings Playbook, there doesn’t seem to be anything he doesn’t watch. When seeing just how wide-ranging his viewing preferences are, one can’t help but see just how much it reflects the current demand for varied content.
In the midst of the global health crisis, entertainment companies have been trying harder than ever to keep audiences tuned in with an array of programming. This has especially been the case when it comes to streaming services. Every single piece of content Tom Hiddleston mentioned is currently available to view on some kind of streaming platform. The streaming platform has also received a bit of boost with the recent launch of HBO Max, which is already giving viewers their fix of recent and vintage titles.
When you consider just how often Tom Hiddleston entertains the masses, the idea of him getting to take in some entertainment for himself is nice. Still, you can imagine that, like many others, he’s more than eager to get back to work at this point.
Coriolanus, Tom Hiddleston’s latest play, is available to stream on Youtube until later this week.