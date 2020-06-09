That Time Twilight Almost Prevented Anna Kendrick From Earning Her First Oscar Nomination

Anna Kendrick has already had an impressive career in film, working on a variety of projects and even earning an Oscar nomination for her role opposite George Clooney in Up in the Air. One of Kendrick's big movie gigs was playing Jessica in the Twilight franchise, appearing in four different installments in the property as Bella's high school friend. But it turns out that filming for New Moon could have potentially prevented her from working on Up in the Air, and therefore getting her first Academy Award nomination.