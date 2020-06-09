Wait, Justice League And More DC Movies Are Already Leaving HBO Max?

Even though a platform such as Disney+ markets the library that will be available to subscribers, there are still a number of movies tied up over on Netflix or for cable channels to exclusively play. In a perfect world, we’d like to see every Warner Bros title on HBO Max and Disney title on Disney+ and so forth, but the reality is streaming needs to shuffle its titles around in order (A) to share the love and (B) keep subscribers happy with “new” releases to continuously check out.