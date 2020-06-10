Why It Was More Difficult For Chris Hemsworth To Get In Shape For Netflix's Extraction Than For Thor

Chris Hemsworth is a man known for his hulking, superheroic physique. Hemsworth has been playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010, and showing no signs of slowing down. This often requires the actor to get super ripped, in order to fully transform into the God of Thunder. Hemsworth recently put his physicality to the test with Netflix's action flick Extraction, which saw him doing a ton of dizzying action sequences. And it turns out that the 36 year-old actor's training for Extraction was actually more intense than the process of becoming Thor.