Artemis Fowl Reviews Are In, Here's What Critics Are Saying

The strangest thing about how bad Artemis Fowl apparently is, has to be the fact that this was destined to be a live-action theatrical Disney movie. While most of the studio's success in recent years has come from Marvel and Star Wars, most of the rest of the studios content has been, you know, fine, at worst. And so the badness of this one is just shocking. Especially considering a cast that includes the likes of Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Colin Ferrell, and with Kenneth Branagh as the director.