The Goonies 2 Got Concept Art For A Pitch, Check It Out

Despite the obstacles, The Goonies super fans are still holding out hope that a sequel could be on the horizon. I share Adam F. Goldberg’s hope that eventually this thing is going to get made. By all means, it feels like The Goonies 2 should happen. It shouldn’t be that hard, right? After all, Top Gun and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure are both getting sequels, so why not The Goonies? Goonies never say die.