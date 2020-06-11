Happy Death Day 3? Jason Blum Offers Update On The Threequel

Still, that hasn’t stopped moviegoers from talking about the threequel. Earlier this year, Happy Death Day lead star Jessica Rothe talked a bit about the potential for a third movie, and her comments were very surprising. She said whether it’s now or five years or when Tree is 50-years-old, a la. Halloween Kills, they’ll eventually tell that story. Which, if they do wait around that long, it means Jessica Rothe will be waiting around for a long time to play Tree again.