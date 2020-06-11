The Funny Note The King Of Staten Island Actress Got For Her Sex Scene With Pete Davidson

I’m literally like blushing. Me and Pete have like one sex scene in the movie and neither of us wanted to even acknowledge it was going to happen at all. We were like, ‘Hey, that scene, we’ll worry about that later. And Judd kept being like, ‘We should talk about how we’re gonna do it.’ We’re like, ‘No, no, no, no don’t worry about it.’ He pushed it to the end of the schedule and the eventually got round to it. We couldn’t look each other in the eye all day and then we arranged to do it in like one shot, one take, just get it over and done with. We did the one take and then Judd pulled me aside, ‘We’ve gonna have to to do another take and I’ve got a note for you. Just remember when you’re doing the sex noises remember to still do them in a Staten Island accent.’