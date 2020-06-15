The Best Movies To Rent Or Stream If You Like Ad Astra

2001: A Space Odyssey (HBO Max)

Name just about any futuristic space travel adventure made in the last 50 years (Ad Astra most definitely included) and you can easily see how it was inspired by this highly influential sci-fi classic from one of the most highly influential filmmakers in history. Winner of the 1969 Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, Stanley Kubrick's viscerally stunning adaptation of the novel 2001: A Space Odyssey by Arthur C. Clarke is an epic battle of wits between man and machine in the midst of an expedition to find the origins of mysterious artifact found on the Moon.

Stream 2001: A Space Odyssey on HBO Max here

Rent 2001: A Space Odyssey on Amazon here